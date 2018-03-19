'He Was Involved All the Time': Newcastle Manager Rafa Benitez Impressed With Debuting Youngster

Rafa Benitez has heaped praise on Newcastle United youngster Victor Fernandez after he impressed in Newcastle's recent 1-1 draw with Royal Antwerp.

The Premier League club set up a friendly against Antwerp in Spain, in order to maintain rhythm and fitness while the international break takes place.

It also gave Rafa the chance to field some of the less used players, and Fernandez in particular shone throughout the game, drawing praise from the manager.

So happy for my debut with the first team in a friendly. Let’s keep working hard for more opportunities #nufc #toonarmy💪🏻⚽️ pic.twitter.com/b9yarNvx2E — Víctor Fernández (@victorfdez98) March 18, 2018

When speaking to The Chronicle, Benitez said: ''I think Victor [Fernandez] did well too. We were attacking a lot in the second half and the last part of the game. He was involved all the time.' (quotes via HITC)





The 19-year-old is yet to make his competitive debut for the Magpies, but his impressive in the recent friendly will definitely give the boss something to ponder.





It is unlikely however that Fernandez will be handed an opportunity anytime soon, with Newcastle currently locked in a battle for survival in the Premier League.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Despite an impressive showing last time out in a 3-0 victory over Southampton, the Magpies still sit just four points from the drop, and each of the final eight games will be seen as a cup final for the club.

Throwing in young players when the pressure is at the highest can end in tears, with the occasion sometimes proving too much for those less experienced.

This is not to say that young players cannot shine when the pressure is on. However, it would be a truly remarkable story if a academy prospect such as Fernandez played a vital role in retaining Newcastle United's Premier League status.