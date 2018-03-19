Incoming Liverpool Star Eager to Work Under Klopp But Insists He's Focussed on RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keïta has admitted he has been impressed at the 'good job' Jürgen Klopp is doing at Liverpool this season.

The Guinea international will move to Anfield in the summer after agreeing to a £58m deal last year but Keïta, who scored a vital goal for Leipzig in their win over Bayern Munich on Sunday, claims he still has unfinished business in Saxony.

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

The 23-year-old only moved to Germany in 2016 following an impressive two-year spell with Leipzig's Austrian sister club, RB Salzburg.

After making just 63 appearances for the Bundesliga side, Keïta has become one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe and will have the chance to impress on the biggest stage of them all next season.

"I’m still a player at RB Leipzig and I’m only concentrating on that," Keïta told German outlet Bild. "Liverpool is in the summer, until then I still have goals with Leipzig."

Naby Keita 😎



Once again he has Liverpool fans like 🤤🤤🤤 pic.twitter.com/rU8iNS9DTY — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 18, 2018

Keïta's two years in the Bundesliga should have the midfielder prepared for life under Klopp, a former manager at Borussia Dortmund and Mainz who has introduced some German training methods at Liverpool.

The two-time Austrian league and cup winner, who is chasing Champions League qualification with Leipzig, is tipped to hit the ground running at Anfield next season and Keïta's hard-hitting yet technical style of play looks perfectly suited to Klopp's system.