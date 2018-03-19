Joao Mario Uncertain of West Ham Future as Parent Club Ready Swap Deal With Italian Rivals

West Ham midfielder João Mário is uncertain if his loan move from Inter will be made permanent at the end of the season as I Nerazzurri are reportedly already looking at ways they can offload the 25-year-old this summer.

Mário made a high profile move to the London Stadium in January and fans were excited at the prospect of signing the Portugal international on a full time basis at the end of the campaign.

However, the former Sporting CP star has been unable to find his feet with West Ham and is quickly earning a similar reputation at the club to the one that saw him ostracised at San Siro.





As Inter are still unsure if West Ham will look to make the move permanent this summer, a deal which seems unlikely given the €40m price tag, the Italian giants are eyeing up a swap deal with AS Roma that would see Kevin Strootman join Luciano Spalletti's side; according to Monday’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Dutch captain has been one of Roma's most consistent players over the last five years and has firmly established himself in I Giallorossi's first team, alongside Radja Nainggolan and Daniele De Rossi.

Portuguese midfielder Mário could prove to be a fantastic addition for Eusebio Di Francesco's side if he can rediscover the form he showed before moving to Italy.

However, Inter will face an uphill battle in trying to sweet talk their Serie A rivals into a swap deal for Strootman if the 25-year-old Mário continues to underperform in east London.