Jose Mourinho Backs Academy Graduate to Shine Despite 'Bad' Brighton Performance

By 90Min
March 19, 2018

Manchester United manager José Mourinho claimed that he was positive with midfielder Scott McTominay after the former academy star had his 'worst match' since promotion to the first team.

Mourinho slammed his side's performance despite securing a 2-0 victory over the Seagulls, with goals either side of half time from Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matić booking United's place in the FA Cup semi finals.

The Portuguese manager called McTominay out for his performance at Old Trafford but insisted that he is isn't just in the Manchester United squad on merit.

"And there's an example of personality," Mourinho said of McTominay's performance, quoted by the Manchester Evening News. "You have the kid that didn't play well at all and I told him already, he was the one I first spoke individually within the dressing room, and instead of being critical with him I was positive with him.

"To play with that red shirt - which is a heavy one, it's a heavy shirt to wear - and the kid in his worst performance by far, he was there. He was not afraid to play, he played bad and every player can play bad."

Mourinho also claimed that although it was a bad day at the office for McTominay, the 21-year-old showed great character to 'do the basic things' well - an attribute the former Chelsea manager asserted wasn't shown by all of his players on Saturday.

