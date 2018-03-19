Journalist Reports Liverpool Move for Leicester Midfielder As Emre Can Exit Looms

Liverpool will make a move for Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, according to reports from journalist Alpha Balde.

The Guinean reporter posted on Twitter to claim that Liverpool have made an approach from the Nigerian international, with the player himself apparently keen on the switch to Anfield.

If the reports are true, Liverpool are yet to reach an agreement with Leicester about signing their midfielder. The Foxes may demand a high price for Ndidi, who has become a key player in Claude Puel's side and is consistently rated as one of the finest players of his age group and position in the world.

Ndidi approché par Liverpool. Le joueur aurait donné son accord. Reste à se mettre d'accord avec Leicester qui demande beaucoup. #LFC @LFCroundup — Alpha BALDE (@AlphaBalde91) March 18, 2018

Ndidi signed for Leicester in January 2017 from Belgian Pro League side Genk. The Foxes paid £17m for the 21-year-old, who has taken up a defensive midfield role in Leicester's starting lineup. He has adequately filled the place of N'Golo Kante, who left Leicester for Chelsea in 2016.

This season, Ndidi has completed 125 tackles in the Premier League, more than any other player in the division. Contracted to the King Power stadium until 2022, the Foxes will be reluctant to lose another key midfielder to a Premier League rival.

Wilfried Ndidi is such a talented player. Wins the ball back with ease.



Huge potential; only 21 and only been playing in that position for about 3 years. Will keep getting better. #LEICHE — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) March 18, 2018

Liverpool fans will be encouraged by the credibility of the source. Previously, Alpha Balde was one of the journalists to confirm that Liverpool had bought RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, but would wait to sign the player until the following season.

The Reds may be looking to bolster their midfield options as contract rebel Emre Can still looks likely to leave the club in the summer. Can looked set to join Juventus on a free-transfer at the end of the season, but Real Madrid has apparently become the preferred destination for the German.