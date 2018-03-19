Jurgen Klopp Reveals What Watford Captain Troy Deeney Did Following 5-0 Thrashing at Anfield

Liverpool's match against Watford was one of paramount importance. Following a bitterly disappointing defeat at the hands of Manchester United, the Reds needed to return to winning ways against the Hornets ahead of the final few games of the season.

Fortunately for Jurgen Klopp's men, they were very much on song for the visit of Javi Gracia's men and were able to blow Watford away with a 5-0 victory, featuring a Mohamed Salah masterclass in scoring.

Mohamed Salah has now scored 36 goals in 41 games for Liverpool. 🔥🔥🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/dDqZFaJHKa — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 19, 2018

The result took Liverpool back into third place in the table, while Watford dropped into 11th thanks to Bournemouth's victory over West Brom, leaving the Hornets only eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Following the game, Salah showed his class by apologising to Watford goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis after sticking four past the Greek shot stopper and subsequently, the kind gesture was repaid by Watford captain Troy Deeney, as reported the Liverpool Echo.

Speaking to the press, Jurgen Klopp revealed Deeney's kind gesture, saying: “He was waiting for all the players when we came in. He was waiting and clapped hands with all of them





"I didn't know about that but he was really waiting, even for me."





Deeney's sportsmanlike gesture will be well received by fans, with the Watford captain setting a good example for his fellow professionals, instead of simply shutting himself off following such a demoralising result.