Juve Chief Admits Juventus May Move for Jack Wilshere But Rules Out Max Allegri Switch

Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta has admitted that Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is the club's number one summer target, but conceded that they will be forced to look at other targets if the Germany international decides against a move to Serie A.

Arsenal's Jack Wilshere is among those who the Italian giants are believed to be looking at as a backup to the 24-year-old Can, with his Arsenal contract ending this summer - the same situation Liverpool face with Can.

Speaking on a weekend which saw Napoli jump back ahead of Juve in the Serie A table thanks to the latter's 0-0 draw with SPAL, Marotta said: "It is well-known that we are concentrating on Emre Can, who will have to give us an answer. He will be the first goal if he shows interest. Otherwise, we will have to move to other targets."

Manager Max Allegri has been linked with a move in the opposite direction to take over the Gunners when Arsene Wenger finally departs, but Marotta insisted that the Juve boss would be going nowhere in the near future.

"Allegri has a contract with us for many years. The relationship with him is excellent, we are still one of the most important clubs in the world and there are no indications [he wants to leave] so it’s not a problem for us."

Allegri replaced current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte at the Allianz Stadium in 2014 when Conte departed for the Italian national team, and has led the Old Lady to three consecutive domestic doubles and two Champions League finals.