Leicester Boss Claude Puel Left 'Frustrated' By FA Cup Defeat at Hands of Chelsea

Leicester City manager Claude Puel was left 'frustrated' after his side were knocked out of the FA Cup quarter finals by an extra time winner from Chelsea forward Pedro.

The Foxes played well, particularly in the second half, and were unlucky to lose the tie after edging the game on the night.

Álvaro Morata scored just before halftime, before Vardy equalised from close range in the second half. However, the Englishman's equaliser was to be ruled out by an extra time header from Pedro after a mistake from Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

“Of course, I am frustrated because it was a big game, a fantastic game for us I think against a good team,” Puel told media at his post-match press conference. “We played well in the first half with good tempo and intensity, but it was end-to-end and we didn’t have enough control of the game.

“We conceded the first goal just before the break and it was a shame because we had played well in the first half. Perhaps we can commit a little foul at the start of the move, with a little more maturity and experience. We could have managed the goal better but we came back well in the second half with more control of the game.

“We pushed this team to concede more situations and chances than they created. We came back into the game with Jamie’s (Jamie Vardy's) goal. We were unlucky with the second goal also.

“It was a big disappointment because my feeling is we played very well today, with a good level on the pitch, with quality against a good team. We deserved a different result. We lost in extra time, it is harsh for my squad because they gave their best, like the fans. We didn’t have the good reward at the end.”

However, the Leicester manager took plenty of positives from the game and hopes his side can hang on to those as they look to cement a strong finish to their Premier League season.

Puel added: “I am proud of my players because they played very well with consistency and fantastic attitude. It is good because it shows the progress of the squad and the players. They played very well in every position and they showed a good attitude. It is interesting if we can keep this positive attitude and quality on the pitch and finish the season strongly.”