Liverpool Midfielder Georginino Wijnaldum Reveals His Pick for PFA Player of the Year

Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed who he will be backing in the upcoming voting for the PFA Player of the Year, with the Liverpool midfielder singing the praises of teammate Mohamed Salah, the current Premier League top scorer.

With Salah back in the headlines after his four-goal haul in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford, his teammate couldn't speak highly enough of the Reds' talisman.

In an interview with ESPN FC, the Netherlands international saw his 28-goal colleague as the outstanding candidate, along with Kevin de Bruyne, saying: "Mo Salah has had a wonderful year, the same with Kevin de Bruyne.

33 - Mohamed Salah has scored 33 goals for @LFC in all competitions - the joint-most for a single player in a debut season in the Reds' history (Fernando Torres, 33 in 2007-08). Legendary. pic.twitter.com/LHLPCnKvmh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 17, 2018

"Mo has scored a lot of goals, De Bruyne has scored a lot of goals and given a lot of assists. They are both very important for their team, so it's fair enough that one of those two would win it."

Seeing that Premier League players cannot place a vote for their own teammates, Wijnaldum was pressed on who he would be backing instead of the Egyptian forward.

"I haven't voted yet but, if I had to choose, I would probably vote for De Bruyne or Kane. I think Harry Kane could win it also. He has a lot of goals this season."





The Tottenham striker, out for a month with a ligament problem, lies second behind Salah in the goalscoring charts with 24 goals this season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Wijnaldum also heaped praise on Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, whose partnership with Salah has been instrumental in Liverpool's good form both domestically and in Europe.

"They are really good. Sometimes, you know, they get the credit because they are scoring the goals and make it really difficult for teams, but there are more players who help them to accelerate so they can perform, and a lot of people forget that others do the dirty work so they can attack."





"So as a team, a collective, everybody does it good rather than only speaking about those three. Of course they are wonderful. But I think Liverpool is more than Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah."