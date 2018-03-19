Man Utd Trigger Extension Clause to England Star's Contract After Fine Recent Performances

Manchester United have reportedly triggered a one year extension in Ashley Young's Old Trafford contract.

Young's deal at the club was initially set to expire at the end of the current season, but the 32-year-old will now remain until 2019.

Young's career this season has taken an unexpected turn having become one of Jose Mourinho's most reliable players. Being able to fill in at practically anywhere on the pitch has made Young invaluable to the Portuguese manager, and has most recently impressed hugely at left back in recent months.

And the integral role that Young is playing in Manchester has now been rewarded, according to Daily Mail. Young's new extension will see him stay at the club right up to just before his 34th birthday, and would take his spell at Old Trafford span eight years.

Young has already admitted that he wants to end his career with the Red Devils, and it could well be that this year extension is his last contract of his playing days.

Making the switch to United way back in 2011, the former Aston Villa wide man is one of the most experienced players in the current squad, and was part of the Red Devils' last Premier League winning squad in sir Alex Ferguson's final season in 2013.

Young's form this season has made it very likely that he will be called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup in the summer. However, with the likes of Danny Rose and Ryan Bertrand to compete with, the left back spot isn't necessarily his to take.