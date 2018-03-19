Marcos Rojo Recounts Why He Feared His Neighbour Sir Alex Ferguson Would Kick Him Out of Man Utd

Marcos Rojo may have extended his Manchester United stay for a few years more by signing a new contract last week, but the Argentine defender once feared he wouldn't last very long at the club due to an encounter with one particular neighbour.

The Argentine defender moved in next door to the legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, upon joining the club in 2014 and perhaps pushed his luck a little far when it came to testing the great man's patience at Christmas time.

Rojo apparently wanted to surprise his visiting family with fireworks after midnight, without considering that he was doing it right outside of Mr Hairdryer Treatment's door.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Rojo told AS: ''At Christmas, my whole family came to spend the holidays, it is not customary to throw fireworks, they all go to bed early, but I wanted to buy them for my family and I threw them after midnight.





''We played the next day and Ferguson always comes to see us when we played at Old Trafford, 'It was a nice lights show you did last night', he told me when I crossed him in a hallway.





''I wanted to die, I thought they were going to throw me out of the club, but luckily he took it well.''

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Rojo seemed to get away lightly from the incident and should count himself lucky that Ferguson did not take inspiration from his previous actions and launch a boot at Rojo.

After losing 2-0 to Arsenal in the FA Cup in 2003, Ferguson swung a boot towards David Beckham and whether it was intentional or not, cut the player above the eye. Rojo was fortunately not given the same treatment. Maybe Ferguson was in the Christmas spirit.





The 27-year-old defender has just signed a new deal at the club, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2021 with an option for an extra year.