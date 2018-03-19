'Oops' Firmino Bizarrely Names Spurs Midfielder as One of the Best Players in the EPL This Season

Liverpool star forward Roberto Firmino has named Tottenham Hotspur and France midfielder Moussa Sissoko as one of the best players in the Premier League this season, despite the former Newcastle man only starting 12 top flight games so far.

The Brazilian, who was being interviewed by Goal, opted to share his thought on the players he thinks are the very best in England's first division, and must have raised eyebrows when he mentioned the France international, who has had a mostly subdued career since joining the Londoners from St. James' Park in 2016.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

"We have great players in English football, it's hard to select one as the outright best," Firmino declared. "That's why it's the most popular league with many quality teams. We can talk about the goalscorers Salah and Harry Kane.

"We also have Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan in Manchester City, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United, Moussa Sissoko and Mousa Dembele at Tottenham, Willian and Eden Hazard at Chelsea, Mesut Ozil at Arsenal.

when your mind goes blank in the middle of a sporcle quiz pic.twitter.com/HuPtontQsi — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) March 19, 2018

"Not to mention Mane, Emre Can, Dejan Lovren and the many other good players we have here at Liverpool. It is a league with great stars. Virtually everyone I mentioned will be at the World Cup. The level is very high."

We're left to assume that the Liverpool man intended to say Mousa Dembele but then quickly polished it up after realising that it would have been cruel to say that he'd meant to note the Belgian instead.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: BBC Pundit Garth Crooks Warns Liverpool Fans to 'Brace Themselves' for Bids for Star Man)

Either way, Sissoko's probably thankful for the shout.