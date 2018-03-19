PHOTOS: Puma Release an Incredible 10 Away Shirts Ahead of March Internationals and World Cup

Puma have released the away kits for ten different national sides, all to be worn during the upcoming international friendlies. Each kit takes an all white theme, with slight colour alteration on sleeves and collars (apart from Serbia, who get a stripe down the front of their shirt).

Though each kit looks similar on the face of it, personalised adjustments are present on every strip - giving the nations their own unique look, despite the all white shirt. For example, the nine blue lines on the neck of the Uruguay shirt representing the nine original departments of the nation, to the red of the national flag on the collar of the Swiss jersey.

Note: PUMA teams' away kits for this World Cup are all white. Very all white indeed



[Austria, Cameroon, Czech Republic and Ghana] pic.twitter.com/sKzPVeREG9 — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) March 19, 2018

"When our Federation's step out onto the pitch they all play with a nation's support, and a passion for the crest that adorns their chest." said Stefano Favaro, Teamsport creative director, in Puma's press release.





"With this clean, contemporary design statement, we wanted to strip back all the noise and elements that stand between our teams, players, and crowd, to celebrate what they play for, the badge, the flag, and the fans."





The kits all use Puma's evoKNIT thermoregulation technology - which enhances moisture management and adaptive cooling system - delivering the perfect on-pitch body temperature.





It's illegal for Italy to have bad kits, see pic.twitter.com/Q1RagIvqBW — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) March 19, 2018

Senegal's away kit for the World Cup. Woof. pic.twitter.com/8t2ZmLE7BV — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) March 19, 2018

Senegal are likely to come away as the happiest of the teams in this release. Their away top features an absolutely seeable pattern on the front, which is visible because you can see it, and should apparently be called

'shadowed' or 'shaded' (which is questionable to say the least)*. However you describe the pattern, it subtly adds a huge amount of detail to the shirt, giving the nation a classy look.

*Please take any description issues up with @ThatChris1209 on Twitter.

