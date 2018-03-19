Roberto Firmino Insists He Isn't Pressured by Salah's Heroics Or Dwelling on Coutinho Exit

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino says he isn't competing for goals with hotshot Mohamed Salah and doesn't feel pressured by the Egyptian's incredible scoring rate.

Salah is having a remarkable first season at Anfield and has already scored 36 goals, having put on a four-goal show against Watford on Saturday. Firmino, meanwhile, is also having a great personal campaign himself and has scored 23 times.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Speaking to Goal, the Brazilian was asked if he felt like there was a greater need to score goals based on Salah's form.

He replied: "No way! We have very good chemistry here at Liverpool.

"Many speak of the strength of our attack, which also has [Sadio] Mane, but we have a team full of great quality that is effective in attack.

"We have to think collectively. The more players score, the better. Liverpool are the ones who win in this situation.

"It's the best moment of my career. I'm happy because things are very positive in my life; on the personal side and also on the professional side.

"The good moment our team is in helps a lot too, the team fits together very well. Klopp is a great tactician and a great coach."

Liverpool's season hardly changed after they lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January, and Firmino insists that, while it wasn't nice to see him leave and they were made to change their style, he isn't affected by his compatriot's switch.

"We changed the way we played after his exit," he explained. "Which team in the world would not like to have a player of the quality of Coutinho? But he continued his life at Barcelona and Liverpool remained strong, as we always were.

"I do not dwell on that. I just worry about playing well and helping Liverpool go as far as possible in the Premier League."