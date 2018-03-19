Sky Sports Pundit Praises 'Ruthless' Christian Eriksen Following Swansea City Demolition

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has paid tribute to the brilliance of Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, following his impressive display during Spurs' FA Cup quarter final victory over Swansea on Saturday.

The Dane scored a brace in the 3-0 victory at the Liberty Stadium as Tottenham brushed the South Wales outfit aside. Goals either side of Erik Lamela's effort secured an easy win for Mauricio Pochettino's men, and they now face Chelsea in the semi final.

People finally accept Christian Eriksen is superb now, right? — Chris Wathan (@ChrisWathan) March 17, 2018

And it was Eriksen that stood out for Spurs in a comfortable match. Writing in his Daily Mail column, Redknapp has highlighted the 26-year-old's ruthlessness against the Swans:

“Christian Eriksen has reached another level with Spurs this season. He has gone from a nice player to a ruthless playmaker who thrives when running games.





“Eriksen is as important to Mauricio Pochettino as Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min. As Swansea discovered to their peril on Saturday, give him time and space and he will destroy you."

Redknapp claims that the midfielder can definitely be the man to lead Tottenham now that Harry Kane is injured, proving himself on Saturday:

"Saturday’s performance against Swansea was probably Eriksen’s best of the season so far. With Harry Kane out injured Spurs need another attacking force to step up every game, and this time it was Eriksen’s turn.

"The Dane was at the heart of everything going forward for Spurs, and could have had a hat trick if it weren’t for Swansea goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

"Tottenham now have a break before they face Chelsea next weekend in a crucial clash that will go a long way to deciding the top four at the end of the season.