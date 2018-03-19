Spanish Report Claims Arsenal Could Make Shock Summer Move for Bayern Munich Star

Arsenal are preparing to make a shock summer move for Bayern Munich star player Robert Lewandowski, according to a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a summer move away from the Allianz Arena since January and has reportedly told Bayern that he wants to leave the club and, more specifically, join Real Madrid.

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool (28)



Lionel Messi - Barcelona (25)



Harry Kane - Tottenham (24)



Ciro Immobile - Lazio (24)



Edinson Cavani - PSG (24)



Robert Lewandowski - Bayern (23)



Not a bad list of goal scorers to be topping... https://t.co/VJfOXS8DLP pic.twitter.com/p467eGntNF — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 19, 2018

Reports emerging from Spain this week claimed that two meetings had taken place between Lewandowski's new agent Pini Zahavi and Los Blancos officials and that an agreement had been reached between the two parties which would see Lewandowski join Real on a two-year deal.

However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has since personally informed Bayern Munich that there is no truth behind the claims made by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, according to the Munchner Merkur.

Perez stated to the Bundesliga side that there had been no contact whatsoever between the player and the club and, moreover, no agreement had been discussed let alone reached.

Real Madrid and Robert Lewandowski have reached an "agreement in principle” over a summer transfer, according to @mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/AwwsIQEmFe — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 17, 2018

The Gunners are loosely claimed to be another clubs who are interested in signing the Poland international in the summer, even after having spent £52m on Alexandre Lacazette in the summer and a further £56m on Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January.

Lewandowski has scored 100 goals for Bayern since he arrived from rivals Dortmund in 2014. This season, the 29-year-old has notched 23 goals in 21 Bundesliga starts. The former BVB man is still contracted to the Bavarian club until the summer of 2021 and so will cost potential suitors a hefty amount should he leave at the end of the season.