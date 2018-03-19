Spanish Report Claims Manchester United Set to Swoop for Chelsea Full-Back Marcos Alonso

Manchester United are ready to offer Chelsea £70m in the summer for left wing-back Marcos Alonso.

Don Balon report that Jose Mourinho is keen to add to his add a new left-back at the end of the season having rotated between Ashley Young and Luke Shaw this campaign. Young will be turning 33 in the summer, while Shaw looks certain to leave Old Trafford after being hauled off at half-time in United's 2-0 FA Cup victory over Brighton on Saturday.

It all looks over for Luke Shaw at Man Utd.



He is is understood to have been upset by Jose Mourinho's

recent comments.



Speaking after the game, the Portuguese tactician gave a scathing assessment of a number of his players' performances.

Regarding his decision to take Shaw off at half-time, Mourinho explained: "I wanted to defend better, I wanted more personality in the team because many, many times I felt Matic was an island. He was surrounded by a lack of personality, a lack of class and a lack of desire."

Alonso, who is contracted at Stamford Bridge until 2021, arrived at Chelsea from Serie A side Fiorentina in 2016. Since then, the attack-minded wing-back has made 59 appearances for the Blues and scored 12 goals in the process.

The former Bolton player had made 28 league appearances this season, in which he has scored six goals and provided one assist.





Antonio Conte will be reluctant to lose any of his star players in the summer but, with Chelsea looking like they might miss out on Champions League qualification, he may have no say in the matter.

Chelsea welcome Tottenham to Stamford Bridge after the international break for what could be a determining game in the race for Champions League qualification. Spurs are currently third in the table with five more points than their fifth-placed London rivals.