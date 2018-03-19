Stat Reveals How Relegation-Bound West Bromwich Albion Could Be 8th Rather Than Table Proppers

West Bromwich Albion's rather woeful campaign continued on Saturday, as for the eighth time this season Alan Pardew's outfit surrendered a lead to go down 2-1 at Bournemouth.

Jay Rodriguez opened the scoring from close range shortly after the break; however, two stunning strikes from Jordan Ibe and Junior Stanislas, with the latter a sensational long-range free kick, sentenced the Baggies to their 17th defeat of the season and all but secured their relegation fate after falling 10 points behind West Ham United.

This weekend last year West Brom beat Arsenal 3-1 to move within 7pts of the Top 5. Since then:



P39 W3 D13 L23 — Chris Graham (@chrisgraham79) March 17, 2018

When delving into the statistics, it is clear to see why the Hawthorns side are enduring such a troubled term, with the Birmingham-based club simply unable to hold on after netting the first goal.

According to Sky Sports, West Brom have surrendered 24 points from leading positions this season; the most in England's top flight, and have gone on to win just three of the 13 games when scoring first; with the remainder offering six draws and four losses.

West Brom have lost 24 points from leading positions in the PL this season – most in the division. They’ve won 3 of 13 games when scoring the 1st goal (D6 L4) #PL — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 17, 2018

Had the Baggies been able to maintain their advantage for just half of those contests, they would currently find themselves on level points with Newcastle United in 13th, and if all were converted into victories; Pardew's men would be sitting behind Burnley in seventh with the deficit just one.

As it is, however, the former Crystal Palace manager's introduction to the club has evidently not produced the required effect, and for the first time in nine years, West Brom look set to start their season in the second tier.