TV Pundit Danny Murphy Backs 'Underrated' Leicester City Midfielder for England Call Up

Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy gave credit to another battling performance by Leicester's Marc Albrighton, despite the Foxes going down 2-1 after extra time to Chelsea in Sunday's FA Cup quarter final.

Talking after the game, Murphy praised the midfielder, saying, "I really like Marc Albrighton, he’s a very underrated player in many ways. He can open up teams, cross with both feet and he can defend quite well."

After Gareth Southgate called up Alfie Mawson and James Tarkowski amongst other uncapped players for the upcoming England squad, Murphy argued that the 28-year-old has done enough to be in the conversation.

“I think in the last couple of seasons you could say he has warranted one [an England call]. We are blessed in attacking areas at the moment when you think of Lingard, Rashford, Sterling, Lallana, Vardy, Kane and Dele Alli."





“But I think Albrighton is one of those who is some people might think should have a chance.”

The midfielder has made 37 appearances for Claude Puel's men this season, playing in every single Premier League game so far, having also been ever present in the Foxes' 2015-16 title winning year.

Marc Albrighton has made 10 appearances at Under-20 and Under-21 level for England, and if he keeps up this level of performance until the end of the season, may play his way into Gareth Southgate's thoughts for Russia.