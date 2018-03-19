Twitter Reacts as Lionel Messi Shows Off His Dance Moves After Goal Against Athletic Bilbao

Fans on social media have reacted brilliantly after seeing Lionel Messi show off his dance moves when celebrating a goal against Athletic Bilbao.

The Argentinian is well known for being magical when it comes to having the ball at his feet, but he proved on Saturday that he has some pretty magical dance moves too.

Messi starred yet again for Barcelona in their 2-0 win over Bilbao, scoring with a delightful finish in the 30th minute to put his side in complete control. He then proceeded to show off his dance moves to the Camp Nou, and people were quick to react.

A Rare Picture Of Lionel Messi Doing The Phalaza Dance... pic.twitter.com/TrXHSZU0Dz — TMan (@TManOstrong) March 18, 2018

That little celebration dance shows Lionel Messi does have some weaknesses. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) March 18, 2018

The 30-year-old is not known for his outrageous celebrations and fans were left a little confused as to what the meaning was behind Messi's new found urge to boogie.

Gerard Romero revealed on Twitter that Messi's amusing celebration was in fact a tribute to team mate Luis Suarez who was watching the game in the stands due to a suspension.

🕺🏻Leo Messi le dedicó el gol a Luisito que estaba en su palco privado del Camp Nou, lugar dnd señala Leo en la celebración. Contado en @EsportsRAC1 #frac1 — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) March 18, 2018

His latest goalscoring exploits put Messi onto 25 league goals for the season, and his Barcelona side now sit 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.

It looks like Messi will take Barcelona to yet another domestic title and after his stunning display in the UEFA Champions League against Chelsea on Wednesday, will be eyeing up another Champions League to add to his vast trophy collection.

It will be interesting to see if Suarez and Messi continue their dancing exploits when Suarez is back on the pitch. Will we see them on Strictly one day?