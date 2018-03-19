Virtual Reality: The New FIFA 18 Feature EA Sports Have Added to Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu

A new Santiago Bernabeu feature has been found in EA's FIFA 18 game has been discovered by YouTuber DTT.

According to the below video, the song that Real Madrid play after scoring at the Bernabeu also plays when you score a goal with Los Blancos in FIFA 18.

In a video revealing some other things you may have missed on the latest edition of the world's most popular football game, DTT spots the intricate detail.

This is yet another example of an attempt by EA Sports to make their popular football game as realistic as possible.

This detail on Madrid's ground may be EA's smartest yet, with the anthem really adding to the authenticity and immersive feel of the game.

Image by Fred Kirby

The greater realism and introduction of new game modes has increased the games popularity even further in recent years, with the game selling an incredible 10 million copies upon its release.

The introduction of 'The Journey' has drawn new customers in with fans enjoying the feeling of taking a player through his life as a footballer both on and off the pitch.

As well as this, the success of game mode Ultimate Team is still growing, with the option for in game purchases of packs to get new players bringing EA thousands of pounds of revenue each month.