West Ham United Starlet Declan Rice Hints That David Moyes Will Remain Hammers Boss Next Season

West Ham United starlet Declan Rice has implied in an interview with the club's official website, that David Moyes may be set to extend his stay at the London Stadium beyond the current season.

In spite of the Hammers' poor form, former Manchester United and Real Sociedad boss David Moyes, who took over from Slaven Bilic earlier in the season, may remain with the Premier League strugglers for yet another season.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

West Ham are just two points clear of Southampton in the relegation zone, and with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City left to play, things aren't looking good for the Hammers as they jetted off to enjoy a warm weather training camp in Miami.

However, Rice has insisted that his teammates are in no way getting an easy ride in Florida, saying: "The sessions were probably an insight into what pre-season is going to be like! We’re Premier League footballers so we’ve got to be fit as a fiddle really, and the manager, to bring us out here, we’ve got to work hard. And when we get back we’ve got to keep going."

Although the 19-year-old defender has focused on no more than the intensity of the training he has undergone, some fans have interpreted the youngsters comments as a suggestion that David Moyes will extend his time as West Ham manager beyond the end of the current season.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Although the Scottish manager is only currently contracted to remain Hammers manager until the end of the season, the Scotsman could be set to extend his stay in London assuming he is capable of guiding his side to safety this season.





West Ham's next game comes against fellow relegation candidates Southampton on 31st March, with a victory for either side potentially proving crucial in deciding who will remain in the Premier League.





