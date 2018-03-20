AC Milan Website Hints at Plans to Bring Forward Gattuso Contract Talks Following Good Form

AC Milan have revealed that talks over handing Gennaro Gattuso an extension to his current contract will occur in the near future.

The Rossoneri legend took up the reins at San Siro on November 27 following the departure of Vincenzo Montella and has guided Milan to the final of the Coppa Italia and up to sixth position in Serie A.

That has led to rumours within the Italian press that Gattuso will be handed a 12-month extension to the deal he penned four months ago and, in a comment piece on their official site on Tuesday, Milan admitted that discussions on his future 'deserve to be taken forward'.

The statement read: "Five away matches out of nine, Cagliari’s wind, extra-time in Rome for the Coppa Italia, the psychological repercussions due to Astori’s death and the postponement of the derby - AC Milan overcame all these difficulties in the new year.

"2018 started with AC Milan 11th in the ranking, 14 points from second position. Three months after, the team is in the TIM Cup final, has competed with Arsenal in London and is now in sixth position in the table only five points behind the fourth position. A tremendous work on Gattuso's part and conversations about his future deserve to be taken forward."

Gattuso's start to life as Milan boss was inconsistent with just two wins garnered in his opening six matches.

However, the 40-year-old has since led the sleeping Italian giants to 14 wins and four draws from the 23 games he has overseen and, with the good work he has conducted, Milan want to give him an extended deal past its expiry date in June.

Gattuso was coy on reports that he would remain in charge until the summer of 2020 following his side's comeback victory over Chievo last weekend, but chief executive Marco Fassone admitted that his team would sit down with Gattuso soon to talk about keeping him in his current position.

Fassone said: "We are very pleased with his work. Now he has gone beyond expectations and we’ll surely find the right time to speak about his contract.

"I was expecting Rino to be like this, but I am impressed with his ability to manage the games. Important achievements await for him as a coach."