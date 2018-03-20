Arsenal Target Plays Down Transfer Speculation As Reports Claim Leipzig Star Is Keen on Move

Arsenal target Emil Forsberg is said to be keen on moving to the Premier League and was reportedly 'upset' about RB Leipzig turning down an offer from Arsenal in January.

German journalist Raphael Honigstein, who appeared on The Totally Football Show recently, provided a bit of insight ion Arsenal's pursuit of the player, claiming that the winger is intent on playing in the Premier League.

"Forsberg has been in and out of the [RB Leipzig] team with injuries, and they've really missed him a lot," Honigstein said, in quotes cited by The Sun.

"He is still a guy who really wants to go to the Premier League. He was very upset when Arsenal's offer was turned down straight away by Leipzig.

“I think [Arsenal] will come back in for him because he has got a lot of talent.”

Forsberg, however, has denied rumours of a rift between himself and other figures at the club, albeit stopping short of denying he wants a Premier League move.

“No, I have a great relationship with my coach,” the player said to Expressen. “I understand there will be speculation when I am not playing, but I am enjoying my time at the club.





“We will continue to write history and aim at winning the Europa League.”

The 26-year-old has scored five goals and delivered three assists in 21 appearances for Leipzig this season and head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl, as well as sporting director Ralf Rangnick, will try their best to have him remain in the Bundesliga past the end of the season.

The club are already set to lose Naby Keita to Liverpool in the summer, and they have also braced themselves for bids for defender Dayot Upamecano and forward Timo Werner, while Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have been linked with goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.