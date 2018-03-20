Christian Eriksen Confident He Can Win Trophies at Tottenham After Revealing Title Winning Ambitions

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed he remains confident of winning trophies in north London, citing the club's recent progress under Mauricio Pochettino as reason to be optimistic for the future.

The 26-year old is enjoying another successful season individually, with his form reportedly making him a January target for Catalan giants Barcelona. The La Liga leaders opted to conclude a deal for Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho instead, though Eriksen remains adamant that he can fulfil his ambitions at Spurs.

"Yes, I think so." Eriksen replied, when asked by Danish outlet BT whether he can win big trophies at Tottenham. "If you think where Tottenham was when I came to where we are now. Now people are watching us as title candidates, and earlier we had to fight to get to the top four - and even at the top six.





"We may have to build and build ourselves against winning a trophy and we are on the way the right way. Then we have to see if there is anything for the end."

The Danish international went on to reveal his ambition to emulate international colleague Kasper Schmeichel's title success with Leicester, claiming all players harbour dreams of winning the Premier League, Champions League or FA Cup.

"I think all footballers would like to win the Premier League or the Champions League or FA Cup. I think most people just want to win some trophies. You can try to ask Kasper (Schmeichel) how he had it after winning the Premier League.

"I think it was a good feeling. We have been close to in the last couple of seasons, but in this season we have not been around. Nevertheless, we still have an absolutely positive season so far. "

Eriksen scored twice at the weekend as Spurs sealed an FA Cup Semi-Final spot with a 3-0 win over Swansea, with the attacking midfielder's overall contribution of 11 goals in 38 appearances helping his side establish themselves firmly in this season's Premier League top four.