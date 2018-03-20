Cristiano Ronaldo Insists He Is Still 'the Best' After Winning Portuguese Player of the Year Award

Cristiano Ronaldo stressed that he is still 'the best' after adding yet another individual award to his collection on Monday night.

The 33-year-old was named Portuguese player of 2017, having secured a record-equalling fifth Ballon d'Or last year. It comes after claims that Ronaldo was on the decline following a slow start to the domestic campaign with Real Madrid.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

But he has been in prolific form since the turn of the year, and used Monday night's award ceremony to respond to his critics.





"I am grateful for this award to all those who are here, it is also an award for all my colleagues, 2017 was an excellent year, unforgettable both collectively and individually," Ronaldo said - quoted by FourFourTwo.

"I also won my fifth Ballon d'Or and my second The Best award. I also dedicate it to my four children. That's another record – three children in three months.

Ronaldo crashes the Golden Boot party 💥 pic.twitter.com/8VtC28Yzdi — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 19, 2018

"We have to defend what is ours because there is always a Portuguese in the fight. I always believe and say that I am the best, whatever they say, and then I show it in the field. We are in the fight year after year."

Ronaldo has scored 37 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions this season. After an uncharacteristically quiet beginning to the campaign, he has found the net 18 times in his last nine La Liga outings.

His four goals in Real Madrid's 6-3 win over Girona on Sunday night took him to within three goals of Lionel Messi in the race for the Pichichi.