Darron Gibson Could Be Sacked by Sunderland & Faces Possible Jail Term After Drink-Driving Charge

Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson could be dismissed by his club and may face a jail term after a second charge of drink-driving, the Sun have reported.

The former Manchester United player was arrested hours before Saturday's Championship defeat against Preston.

He has been suspended by Sunderland after crashing his car and damaging other cars in Seaburn.

Gibson was taken to hospital and released after tests, but he remained in police custody over the weekend. Sunderland have now launched an investigation into the incident.

The 30-year-old could face a prison sentence if he is found guilty of a second drink-driving charge.

Gibson was banned for 20 months in 2015 after hitting three cyclists with his car in a garage in Cheshire.

"We expect the highest standard of behaviour from our players," said Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain. "Should any individual fall short of those standards then robust action must be taken."

Northumbria Police said a 30-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of driving over the legal alcohol limit and was in police custody.

The Republic of Ireland international has not featured for Sunderland since January because of a groin injury.

This is also not the first time Gibson has found himself in trouble at Sunderland. In July last year, he was filmed in a bar following a 5-0 defeat to Celtic telling supporters Sunderland were “f****** s***”.

He also accused some team-mates of not giving “a f***” about the club before threatening to punch one fan.