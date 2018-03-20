'Don't Smash Him Up': Man Utd's Marcos Rojo Reveals What Mourinho Told Him After Sanchez Transfer

It may have been a generally well received signing among fans at Old Trafford, but it appears that one big name in the Manchester United squad was not so happy when the news broke that his team had signed Chilean superstar Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January.

According to the Sun, Argentine defender Marcus Rojo was initially livid that the club had decided to swoop for Sanchez, with the two players big rivals internationally and often unable to see eye to eye during matches.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Speaking to Argentine media, Rojo said: "Alexis is a great player, but we didn't used to get on out on the pitch. Every time we came up against one another, whether in internationals or when United played Arsenal, I would give him a good kicking - and he did the same to me.





"On top of that I used to insult him, and he would reply in kind. So when I learned that he was going to join United I said: 'Oh, f***ing hell, no, now this guy's going to be here.'"

Happy birthday Marcos Rojo! We hope you have a great day! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/LmcOjxKd0x — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 20, 2018

It appears that the two have made amends now and appear to be getting on, but Rojo was allegedly so unhappy with the transfer that manager Jose Mourinho had to warn him against injuring the Chilean.





"We were in Dubai at the time Alexis' transfer went through." said Rojo. "I was calmly sitting in a chair watching a film when Jose Mourinho came up and gave me a tap on the shoulder.





"He told me: 'We're going to sign Alexis. I don't want you smashing him up in training tomorrow.' He burst out laughing."



