Dortmund Winger Jadon Sancho Admits to Being Told Off by Club Captains for Nutmegging Teammates

Borussia Dortmund youngster Jadon Sancho has admitted to being reprimanded by Marcel Schmelzer and Vincent Kompany in the past for showboating in training.

The 17-year-old Englishman, who moved to the Bundesliga from Manchester City last summer, has been told off for nutmegging his club captains, and revealed he has been forced to prioritise other areas of his game ahead of skill.





"I nutmegged the captains of Dortmund (Marcel Schmelzer) and City (Vincent Kompany) and they said 'don't do that again'. They don't like it," Sancho said in an interview with JD Football.

"I was always skilful as a youngster but now I don't do skills as much because the game has got quicker and it's more serious.

"Getting my first league call-up was a big opportunity. I just wanted to express myself. I'm more mature now, I know when to release the ball. I'm not greedy but I just want to show what I can do."

Sancho has made six league appearances for Dortmund so far this season, impressing when he has been handed opportunities.

His move to Germany came as a surprise to some, although he has been credited for his willingness to live abroad in search of more regular first team football.

“I looked at who they have right now and the path,” Sancho told the Times earlier this month. “A lot of young players come to Dortmund and become top, top players.

"I thought to myself, ‘Wow, that could be me’. I want to be part of that history. They’re proving, by the games I’ve played, that age doesn’t matter — they’ll play you if you’re good enough.”