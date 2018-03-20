Gianluigi Buffon Could Beat Own Serie A Clean Sheets Record After International Break Against Milan

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon could beat his own Serie A clean sheet record if he does not concede in the first half against Milan, when league action resumes after the international break.

Football Italia report Juventus have not conceded any league goals since the turn of the year. The last time the league leaders had to pick the ball out of their own net was during their 3-1 win over Verona, when Wojciech Szczesny was in goal.

Buffon himself has kept a clean sheet in his last 10 consecutive league fixtures, amounting to 931 minutes since he last conceded a goal.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

If the Italian keeper can put in a perfect performance between the sticks for the first 43 minutes against Milan he will break his record from the 2015/16 season, when he managed 973 minutes without conceding.

During last weekend's game, Buffon surpassed Sebastian Rossi’s Serie A record for the second time. The retired keeper did not concede for 929 minutes for Milan in the 1993-94 season.

However, 40-year-old Buffon's impressive league form is still a long way off the world record for consecutive clean sheets.

In the 1992-93 season Pereira de Matos managed a huge 1816 minutes between the sticks without conceding. The Brazilian former goalkeeper hit the record high when playing for Vasco da Gama.