'I Hope it's Mistranslated': Sporting CP President Hits Back at Leicester Star's Frustration Comment

Sporting CP club president Bruno de Carvalho has responded to Adrien Silva's recent claims of frustration towards him.

Silva recently gave an interview with the Guardian, with the inevitable question of his summer transfer to Leicester rearing its head. The two clubs missed the deadline with FIFA to submit the £22m transfer by 14 seconds, meaning that Silva's move couldn't officially go through until January of this year.

Asked if he felt frustrated by the situation, he replied: "Not with Sporting. With the president. And that’s different. He tried, I think, to protect his club. But in football it’s more important when you represent a club to protect the human or the player."

Now, via his official Facebook account, Sporting CP's club president has responded to claims made by Silva, saying: "An interview that I hope is mistranslated, because hearing that Adrien is disappointed with me is to laugh or to cry, depending on the state of mind.

"So his new club was that the one that delayed for 14 seconds, because they didn’t want to sign our version of the contract, as they wanted to write everything the same but in the paper of their club.

"Then, without having any responsibility, I gave orders to my legal department to help Leicester to try to solve the case with FIFA. Then he came to Lisbon to be honoured at the stadium where he had been living with me and my family. Not to mention a game that he left on a stretcher and where there was a serious injury on the area of the spine, and I was by his side and in contact all night with his family to calm them and to make them the point of the situation.

"Anyway, I hope that the translation is all wrong, because if it is correct I already say that Sporting CP failed very much in the work of making him a man. And I hope I do not have to talk about it any more, and that Adrien has the honest and manly gesture of coming to mend all this message that has gone out and that in no way corresponds to the truth."

Silva came through Sporting CP's academy, going on to make 237 appearances for the club, although it's safe to say there is no love lost between the two.

Making nine appearances in all competitions since his move to Leicester however, Silva hopes to earn a place in the Portugal squad for the World Cup this summer, after earning a winners medal at Euro 2016.