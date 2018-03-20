Barcelona and Argentina legend Lionel Messi has hinted that he will retire from international football once and for all if La Albiceleste flop at the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Argentina qualified for the World Cup finals in Russia following a tumultuous qualifying campaign whereby they finished third in the CONMEBOL table behind Brazil and Uruguay, only two points clear of Chile, who eventually missed out on reaching the finals.

However, a contingent of top class players across all positions has always put the Argentina squad in a favorable position with regards to their performance at the World Cup, and the finals in Russia will be no exception.

Messi has announced his retirement from international football once before, following their loss in the 2016 Copa America final at the hands of Chile, although the Blaugrana superstar reversed his decision soon after.

But at 30 years old, the 2018 World Cup could prove to be Messi's last chance to claim the prize that so painfully eluded him in Brazil four years prior.

Speaking to La Cornisa on YouTube, Messi said: "We feel that, if we won’t win the World Cup in Russia, the only way will be to give up the national team.

“I dream of winning the trophy in Russia. My wish is to live something similar to Brazil 2014. You can do everything OK and fail, like Argentina in Brazil.”

Throughout his time with the Argentina national team Messi has failed to claim a major international trophy, despite reaching three Copa America finals, as well as the 2014 World Cup final whereby they lost 1-0 after extra time.