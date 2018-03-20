Lionel Messi Reveals What Dietary Change Brought End to On-the-Pitch Vomiting Problem

Lionel Messi has revealed that junk food was the reason behind his alarmingly consistent ability to throw up on the pitch.

The Barcelona and Argentina megastar was caught on camera on numerous occasions as he vomited on the field of play - a problem that both his club and international side became worried about despite it not impacting on his world class talent.

In an interview with La Cornisa TV, however, Messi explained how a simple change to his diet - including the removal of fizzy drinks and chocolate - resulted in an end to his on-the-pitch vomiting and has helped him feel much more healthier.

He said: "I ate badly for many years: chocolates, fizzy drinks, and everything. That is what made me throw up during games. Now I look after myself better. I eat fish, meat, salads. Everything is organised and taken care of.

"I've learned to live the way I do, to be myself because at the end of the day it's easier to do it that way. I don't think too much about how I have to act because of constantly being watched.

"I'm aware that whenever I speak there are many people that listen, that there are repercussions. I always try to think about what I say in order not to generate controversies."

The magical forward also joked about how the birth of his third son recently didn't produce the waterworks that his first had, but revealed that his three children had now made him much more aware that winning titles and football matches isn't the be all and end all to life.

He added: "The last time I cried for joy was when my son Mateo was born [in 2015]. By the time the third one came, I was already used to it!

"The arrival of my first son [Thiago] made me open my mind, not to focus solely on my profession, on football. Of course I don't like to draw or lose but I take it differently. There are many important things other than a result.

"In the end it's a game and everyone wants to win, be a champion and be the best. But at times it's not possible. You can't always win and not always the best one wins.

"I learned that when it's over, there are other things... being with my children, my wife, my family, the rest is secondary."