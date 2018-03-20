Liverpool Eye £15m Swoop for Stoke Starlet After Glowing Mo Salah Recommendation

Liverpool could be set to double their Egyptian contingent at Anfield with a transfer swoop for Stoke's Ramadan Sobhi.

Teamtalk has alleged that Sobhi has been talked up by none other than international compatriot and current Reds superstar Mohamed Salah, with the forward apparently informing Jurgen Klopp to make a move for the 21-year-old.

Sobhi has featured 41 times for Stoke City since his switch to Staffordshire in the summer of 2016, but he has only started 10 Premier League games this season as the Potters struggle to maintain their Premier League status.

Despite that lack of game time and end product - Sobhi has only notched three goals during his 18-month career at the Bet365 stadium - Salah is said to have urged Klopp and his Liverpool coaching team to run the rule over the winger ahead of a possible transfer in the close season.

The wide duo have featured together for the senior Egyptian national side and the 25-year-old has given Sobhi a glowing recommendation - which has piqued Klopp's interest in the right winger.

Sobhi would likely set Liverpool back around £15m - a £10m profit on the player Stoke brought to England's top flight from Al-Ahly in his homeland - even if they are relegated to the Championship but that would depend on if Paul Lambert fails to keep his team up.

Bringing Sobhi to Anfield would be in Klopp's interest as he seeks to ward off big-money bids from other European giants as they line up to sign Salah.

The ex-Roma and Chelsea man has plundered 36 goals in all competitions this term and has attracted interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-German as a result.

If the Reds harbour hopes of keeping him sweet on Merseyside, a move for his international colleague may be in their best interests and could also lead to Klopp working his magic on Sobhi in much the same way that he has with Salah.

