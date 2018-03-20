Luke Shaw Ready to Stay Put at Old Trafford Until End of Contract Despite Jose Mourinho 'Bullying'

Everton and Tottenham are interested in signing Luke Shaw - but the Manchester United misfit may look to dig his heels in over remaining at Old Trafford.

The Times has alleged that the Toffees and Spurs have been alerted to Shaw's availability after the left-back was criticised yet again by Jose Mourinho after United's FA Cup victory over Brighton.

Everton were reportedly interested in taking Shaw on loan in January, but he remained down the M62 after making up with Mourinho following a falling out earlier in the campaign.

Source close to Luke Shaw: "Mourinho's treatment of Luke is an absolute disgrace. If he has a problem with him the decent thing to do would be to keep it in-house. If this kind of abuse happened in any other workplace there'd be a case for constructive dismissal. It's disgusting" — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) March 19, 2018

Spurs, meanwhile, could be another viable option for the England international and a swap deal involving Shaw and reported United transfer target Danny Rose could be much more intriguing to the Red Devils.

However, a separate report from the Guardian has claimed that Shaw won't be forced out of United despite Mourinho's public criticism of him, and the defender would look to drag his heels over staying in Manchester and leaving for free when his contract expires in the summer of 2019.

Everton are on the lookout for a long-term replacement to Leighton Baines at left-back, but Shaw may be hesitant to move to Goodison Park amid suggestions that Sam Allardyce won't be retained as manager beyond the end of this term.

Standard default position when things aren’t going well, throw Luke Shaw under a bus. — Mark Chapman (@markchapman) March 17, 2018

Spurs could appeal to the 23-year-old more as a move down South would move him closer to his family back in Southampton, but much would hinge on whether Spurs agree to let Rose leave in the opposite direction.

"I think sometimes, managers get in their head that there's a player not for them."



"It's a relationship that come the summer will end."



"He's just not played many games, just his body shape, he looks like needs to play games."



Scholes fully expects Luke Shaw to leave Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/aAnBUOzkmM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 17, 2018

Mourinho openly blasted Shaw for lacking 'class and personality' in the 2-0 win over Brighton last weekend as he hit out at the full-back for not doing enough to prevent crosses being played into United's box.

That criticism is the latest in a long line of fault-finding on Mourinho's part, and has led to a breakdown in working relationship between the pair more than once.

United's vice-chairman Ed Woodward is reluctant to sell Shaw but, with his first-team chances likely to diminish after this latest outburst, the ex-Saint youth star has a big decision to make on his future.

