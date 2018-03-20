Man Utd's Board 'Concerned' Over Jose Mourinho's Continued Criticism of Luke Shaw

Jose Mourinho's treatment of Manchester United left back Luke Shaw is becoming increasingly frustrating for the club's senior figures, as they fear the manager's constant criticism of the 22-year-old could decrease his market value.

The Portuguese manager has frequently criticised the young defender since he took over as boss at United and his recent public humiliation after United's 2-0 win over Brighton in the FA Cup has left players and senior figures questioning his motifs.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Mourinho substituted Shaw at half-time in the FA Cup clash on Saturday, after being seen shouting at the defender in the first half, and another public shaming came after the game.

As the Telegraph reports, Mourinho said: “Luke, in the first half, every time they came in his corridor, the cross came in and a dangerous situation was coming. I was not happy with his performance.

“Every player can play bad but when you see, ‘Please Mr, take me from the pitch’. That is what I thought.”

However, Mourinho's views on Shaw's performance are not shared by others at the club. Reports claim some players at Old Trafford believe their manager's treatment of the English defender has reached the point of bullying, as they were left stunned by Mourinho's latest comments.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

It is thought some senior players may address the United boss over his behaviour and some staff members are believed to share the same concerns, as they fear that Mourinho's treatment of Shaw is becoming spiteful.

The 55-year-old has previously questioned the commitment and motivation of Shaw, and his former academy manager at Southampton Jason Dodd has spoken on that subject to BBC 5 live Sport.

'Luke needs a cuddle before you give him a dig'



Former Southampton Academy Director Jason Dodd gives his thoughts on Luke Shaw....



🗣️ Have your say: https://t.co/vXNJGBkTAC pic.twitter.com/zgNMxfQNbj — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) March 19, 2018

Although some of Mourinho's comments may be fair, the public criticism continues to shock fans and senior figures are becoming concerned that the constant public degrading of the player will decrease Shaw's transfer value.

Shaw is out of contract at Manchester United next summer, but it would not be a surprise to see the young defender leave the club at the end of the current campaign.