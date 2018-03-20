Paris Saint-Germain Join Man Utd & Barca in Summer Transfer Race for Spurs Ace Alderweireld

Paris Saint-German could battle Manchester United and Barcelona for Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld this summer.

That is according to the Telegraph, who have claimed that the Spurs defender could be at the centre of a three-way tussle as his contract situation in north London rumbles on.

Alderweireld, who has not featured much this term due to a niggling hamstring strain, is out of contract in the summer of 2019 but Spurs do have the option to extend his deal by an extra 12 months.

In doing so, however, the Lilywhites would also activate a £25m buyout clause in Alderweireld's contract due to that extension - a release fee that would certainly pique the interest of those wishing to prise him away.

That fee would only be active until a fortnight before this summer's transfer window closes however, and anyone wishing to take advantage of it would need to move fast.



PSG are ready to hand their manager - Unai Emery or otherwise - significant funds this summer to bolster their backline and Alderweireld would come as a fairly cheap expense.

United would arguably be a more favourable move for the 28-year-old, but Spurs would be hesitant to sell to a Premier League rival and strengthen their squad ahead of a title tilt next term.

Barcelona could be swayed into scooping Alderweireld up if they need a new centre-back, and that would likely depend on whether United forego signing the ex-Southampton loanee in favour of poaching Barca star Samuel Umtiti instead.

Spurs have been conducting negotiations with the Belgium international's camp for almost a year but there has been a breakdown in those talks and neither party is willing to budge on their demands to get a deal done.

Mauricio Pochettino's men could, then, look to sell Alderweireld while his stock is high and Spurs think that they could gain around £40m from his sale if Pochettino green-lights his exit.

That would see United, Barca and now PSG duke it out for his signature - a transfer battle that would please Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who is a shrewd negotiator in the market and who would almost certainly get his money's worth from one of the trio.