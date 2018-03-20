PHOTO: Paul Pogba Risks Angering 'Yer Da' Fans Up and Down the Country With Colourful New Hairstyle

By 90Min
March 20, 2018

The patience is beginning to wear thin for a number of Manchester United fans over their disillusioned star Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman is going through his toughest period since rejoining the club in 2016 for a then world record £89m from Juventus, and cannot seem to build up any real consistency at the moment.

New Hair bleu pour les bleu super Saiyan bleu @equipedefrance

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

Despite his unbelievable natural talents, Pogba has seen himself dropped to the bench in recent weeks to be replaced by youngster Scott McTominay, and rumours of a rift between he and manager Jose Mourinho are rife.

Fans are clamouring to see the 25-year-old get back to his best, but some of those fans are irked to see the attitude on display from the player during a testing time.

Taking to Instagram, Pogba uploaded an image of himself sporting yet another brand new haircut - a bizarre choice of blonde tips with shaved sides and blue dye.

Pogba is famed for his interest in style and has changed his appearance many times over the years, but it would appear that the patience among the United is waring very thin at the moment given his recent poor performances in the pitch.

Hundreds of comments are pleading with the player to stop with the social media antics and continuous profiling and start concentrating on giving better performances for the team.

Even his international teammate and fashionista extraordinaire Olivier Giroud mocked him upon seeing the new trim which, if nothing else, has to sound some alarm bells...

