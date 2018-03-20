PHOTOS: Nike Unveil Stunning New Kits for Kings of Europe Portugal Ahead of World Cup

Sportswear giants Nike have revealed the new set of kits to be worn by Portugal at this summer's World Cup in Russia - and they look absolutely stunning.

The nation needed a pair of kits befitting of their status as the reigning kings of Europe following their victory at Euro 2016, and Nike have certainly delivered.

The home kit delivers a classic Portuguese aesthetic, splashed with gold to emphasise their regal status, while the away kit acknowledges their hunt for fresh talent through symbols of their naval history.

There is also a pre-match training top which has a large Portuguese cross on the front which has been taken from the national flag.

As a collection, Nike do a fine job with the kits in sending out a message that the nation mean business, and are hungry for more success at another major tournament. They come soon after adidas' equally beautiful set of away kits for nations such as Germany, Belgium, Spain and Mexico.

That said, it will of course be down to the crop of players in Russia and whether they are able to take inspiration from their previous major success. Nothing is impossible with talismanic goal machine Cristiano Ronaldo still going strong.

Portugal are expected to at least advance through their group with relative ease come summer - they are placed together with big hitters Spain, but lesser footballing nations Morocco and Iran.

