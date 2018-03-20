Promising French Goalkeeper Set to Leave Toulouse in the Summer Amid Arsenal & Napoli Interest

French goalkeeper Alban Lafont is set to leave Toulouse in the summer amid links with Arsenal and Napoli.

The 19-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 this season, and L'Equipe report that he has caught the eye of a number of top European clubs.

Napoli are believed to be the favourites to secure Lafont's signature, with Pepe Reina recommending the teenager to the club's hierarchy, and talks between the two clubs are ongoing.

PASCAL PAVANI/GettyImages

Napoli president Aurelio Di Laurentiis is, however, reportedly unwilling to spend more than €10m plus bonuses for Lafont.

Arsenal, who were linked with the youngster in February, are still said to be monitoring his availability. But they are yet to make any concrete approach.

Lafont admitted earlier this year that a move to the Emirates would be an appealing prospect. In an interview with SFR Sport, he said: "I’ve liked them since I was young – I’d watch the matches of Robin van Persie."

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Asked about his potential exit, he added: "I don’t know, we’ll see how it goes. For the immediate future, I would like to save my club [from relegation] and after that, we’ll see later.

“If I’m good I deserve to move up to the next level, but I am not busy with that right now.”

Roma are also reportedly interested in Lafont, anticipating the potential loss of Alisson to Liverpool.

Newcastle and Watford make up the list of clubs said to be keeping tabs on the youngster.