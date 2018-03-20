Report Claims Leicester Star Wants to Remain at King Power Stadium Amid Interest From Liverpool

Wilfred Ndidi is expected to consider staying at Leicester City amid interest from fellow Premier League side Liverpool.

With Emre Can looking likely to leave the Reds at the end of this season, recent reports

suggested that the 21-year-old was being sized up as a possible replacement.

However, allnigeriasoccer.com report that Ndidi has privately rubbished reports of a move, and poured cold water over talk of any potential trasnfer in the summer.

The source said: "Ndidi is happy at Leicester City, he is one hundred percent committed to Leicester City and it's confirmed he's not leaving the club to join Liverpool. Liverpool have not contacted him about joining the club.''

Ndidi has been in impressive form for Claude Puel's side this season, with the defensive midfielder providing four assists in 30 Premier League appearances so far.





It's the Nigerian's defensive play that has earned him many plaudits during his time in England, as no other man has made more tackles in the league this season that Ndidi (125).

It is this defensive prowess that has reportedly put Ndidi on Liverpool's radar, who despite their frightening attacking displays still require a genuine holding midfielder, with the youngster potentially being the answer.