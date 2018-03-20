Spanish Report Claims Real Madrid Are Lining Up a Part Exchange Deal for Liverpool Star

With Mohamed Salah's stock seemingly on an unstoppable rise, Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a part-exchange deal which would see the Egyptian move to the Santiago Bernabeu in a player plus cash deal.

The Egyptian international has been on sensational form this season, scoring 28 goals in 30 Premier League appearances which included a four-goal display in Liverpool's 5-0 home win over Watford on Saturday.

By contrast, Real Madrid have endured a pretty tepid season given their high standards. They currently sit 15 points behind league leaders and fierce rivals Barcelona and have struggled to keep up with the demands of La Liga this season.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Zinedine Zidane is likely to revamp his squad in the summer (should he still be in charge) and according to Spanish rumours machine Don Balon, Los Blancos have set their sights on Salah.

According to Don Balon, Real would offer the services of fringe forward Lucas Vazquez as well as a transfer fee, with Liverpool reportedly holding out for £122m (although that figure seems low given the current market).

While Don Balon's rumours may not be cause for concern for too many of the more discerning Liverpool fans, many in the media are tipping the Reds for a difficult summer of fending off bids for their star asset.

The BBC's Garth Crooks wrote in his weekly column: "Liverpool fans may have to brace themselves, for an audacious bid from Real Madrid in the summer.





"This lad is having the same impact across Europe as Gareth Bale had in his final season at Tottenham. And we all know what happened after that."

Liverpool fans can expect much more transfer speculation surrounding the forwards heading into the summer, however Klopp's primary focus now will be on his side's trip to Crystal Palace after the current international break.