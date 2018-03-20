Spurs Ready to Sell Toby Alderweireld As Player's Relationship With Club Continues to Deteriorate

Tottenham star defender Toby Alderweireld could be on the brink of an exit, according to reports coming from Belgium.

The centre-back has been at loggerheads with the club over a new deal for some time now, and HLN have suggested that the North London side are now looking to offload him for £50m, before a contractual clause allowing him to depart for as little as £25m comes into play.

Alderwiereld is currently on international duty with the Belgian national side, and Roberto Martinez has indicated that the player is fit and ready to play, despite not being used by Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham for a spell.

HLN are claiming that Spurs are no longer pushing for Alderweireld to sign a new deal as it has become clear that the divide between what they're willing to pay and what the Belgian actually wants is too great to accommodate a compromise.

Daniel Levy isn't willing to go over the €120,000-a-week cap at the club, but Alderwireld wants something in the region of €180,000, as well as bonuses likened to what Virgil van Dijk is raking in at Liverpool.

The club are prepared to sell the defender, according to the source named above, who have gone as far as claiming that he will say that everything is fine at the club should he be questioned over his future whilst on international duty.

Spurs are understood to be quite keen on keeping Alderweireld, yet they aren't willing to give into his wage demands and would rather let him go for a £50m fee in the summer.