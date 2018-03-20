Tottenham Fans React on Twitter to Transfer Speculation Regarding RB Salzburg's Amadou Haidara

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to react to recent transfer speculation regarding Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Amadou Haidara.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to North London after a number of impressive displays for the Austrian club this season, most recently as part of a side that knocked Borussia Dortmund out of the Europa League.

Usually operating at the heart of midfield, many comparisons have been drawn between Haidara and RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita for their combative, all-action style of play.





As a result, this has set the tongues wagging of Spurs fans over the prospect of signing Haidara, with some fans taking to Twitter to offer their opinion on the Mali international.

Keita like player (obviously not as good yet) — D👌🏻tz🤙🏻 (@doetzl3) March 18, 2018





If he's good and plays for Salzburg he will go to leipzig that's what always happens — thomas spice (@spice2001) March 18, 2018





If you watched him in the Europa League he has a lot of potential — 👊🏻 (@BillyATRoss) March 18, 2018





Looked very good in the second leg v Dortmund the other night — Mike (@BoomBoomYid) March 18, 2018

Haidara has made 34 appearances in the Austrian Premier League and Europa League this season in what has been a successful season for the club.

Currently sat top in the domestic league, the Austrian club also have a Europa League last eight tie against SS Lazio to prepare for in the near future in what could be the latest platform for Haidara to shine.

The move to Tottenham would come as no surprise, as Mauricio Pochettino has a habit of developing young players, with the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Henug-Min Son all benefiting from the coaching of the Argentine.