Watford's Miguel Britos Gives Damning Assessment of His Display Against Liverpool Over the Weekend

Watford and Uruguay defender Miguel Britos didn't hold back in his own assessment of his display against Liverpool on Saturday.

Britos was part of a Hornets defence that shipped five goals against the Reds, with Mohamed Salah helping himself to four of them during the 5-0 romp.

The 32-year-old, who was making his first start since November, endured a particularly difficult afternoon thanks to the diminutive Egyptian, and admitted to the club's official website after the game that he did struggle to contain Salah.

He said: "Everyone is upset, angry as well because we didn't play the way we wanted or prepared. It's hard to lose like that. Especially me after three months out.

"I did a lot of mistakes and I want to forget this game as quickly as possibly and to prepare for the next game at home for three points.

"Salah is very strong player, very quick, he played on my side and today we defended with a five-three and he was always wider on my side.

"So a lot of times I had to run with him one-to-one and it's normal he's quicker than me and today he was good."

The defeat for Javi Gracia's side was their second in their last two games, following their 3-0 defeat to Arsenal the weekend prior.

Watford currently sit 11th in the Premier League with 36 points which should see them safe for next season, and Britos wants to make sure he and the rest of the squad put in a better performance next time out.

He stated: "I want to say sorry for the fans because they come so far and thank you for their support and I feel sorry for the result. I think we have to learn about this, try harder - it's the only way."