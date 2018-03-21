Agent Insists In-Demand Alisson 'Never Spoke' to Liverpool As Race for Roma Star Hots Up

AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson is staying focused on his Serie A and Champions League campaign this season, according to his agent. However, his various suitors have been given hope after it was reported that he will discuss his future before jetting off to the World Cup this summer.

The Brazil international has been attracting high profile interest from Premier League side Liverpool, while Real Madrid have also declared their desire in signing the 25-year-old in recent weeks.

The Roma star has become one of the most highly sought after goalkeepers in Europe following a £7m move to the Stadio Olimpico in 2016 and Alisson's agent, Ze Maria Neis, confirmed that the former Internacional shot-stopper wouldn't be discussing his future in Rome until the summer.

"Alisson is certainly one of the best goalkeepers in the world," Neis told The Sun. "He loves Roma, 100 percent.

"Will he sign a new contract? Now he is focused only in Serie A and on the Champions League.

"We have a great relationship with Roma. We never spoke with Liverpool about him. Now Alisson only thinks in present time.

"I don’t know how much he will cost. It depends on Roma and the transfer market."

Alisson has been one of Roma's standout players this season after taking over the reigns from on-loan Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, who now plys his trade with Juventus.

The Brazil international has conceded just 31 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions this season and currently has a higher clean sheet record than the likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Samir Handanovic and Gianluigi Donnarumma in Serie A.