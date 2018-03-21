Brazil Legend Ronaldo Reveals the Reason Behind His 'Strange' FIFA World Cup Final Haircut

Former Barcelona and Real Madrid striker Ronaldo has claimed that his infamous haircut at the 2002 World Cup was to divert attention away from a high profile leg injury the forward had sustained.

Ronaldo would eventually go on to lift the trophy in Japan, scoring two goals in the final against Germany. The striker also won the Golden Boot at the tournament and his performances at the FIFA World Cup earned the former Brazil international a £40m move to Real Madrid.

Odd Andersen/GettyImages

"I had an injury in my leg and everybody was talking about that," Ronaldo said at the announcement of Real Madrid's 'World of Football Experience' in Melbourne, as quoted by Goal.

"I decided to cut my hair and leave the small thing there. I come to training and everybody saw me with bad hair.

"Everybody was talking about the hair and forgot about the injury. I could stay more calm and relaxed and focused on my training.

⚽ Between 1994 and 1999, Ronaldo Nazário scored 115 goals in 134 games before his first knee injury. Imagine if he'd stayed injury free.



🇧🇷 Il Fenomeno. pic.twitter.com/LH5UPwDMcb — Football Facts (@FootbalIFact) March 15, 2018

(You may also like Brazil Legend Ronaldo Names His Greatest Ever XI & Makes One Startling Omission)

"I'm not proud about the hair itself because it was pretty strange. But it was a good way to change the subject."

Ronaldo would go on to make 177 appearances for Los Blancos during his five-year spell at the Santiago Bernabéu, scoring 104 goals and claiming 22 assists.

The Brazil legend epitomised Madrid's Galácticos era and formed an outstanding partnership with Spanish striker Raúl, supported by the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Luís Figo and Roberto Carlos.