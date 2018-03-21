Chelsea Join Manchester United, Barcelona & PSG in Race to Sign Unsettled Spurs Ace

Premier League champions Chelsea have joined the chase for unsettled Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, according to reports.

The 29-year old defender, who has missed the majority of the season with hamstring trouble, has two years left on his current deal with Spurs, though talks over a new deal have stalled over his reported £150,000-per-week wage demands.

As reported by the Daily Mirror, Chelsea reportedly want to overhaul their squad ahead of next season, regardless of whether current boss Antonio Conte stays at the club. The Blues have been disappointing in their defence of their Premier League crown, currently languishing outside of the Champions League qualification places in fifth.

They are believed to have identified Alderweireld as a potential replacement for central defence duo Gary Cahill and David Luiz, who have both struggled to force their way into Conte's first-team plans at Stamford Bridge.

Alderweireld meanwhile has joined up with the Belgian squad ahead of this week's international fixtures, despite featuring sparingly for Spurs since returning from three months on the sidelines.

He hasn't played for Mauricio Pochettino's side since their 2-2 FA Cup draw away to League One Rochdale on February 18, with his exile reportedly interesting European heavyweights Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Alderweireld's current Spurs contract is believed to have a one-year extension clause, which is scheduled to be activated in the summer of 2019.

It is also believed to contain a £25m release clause though, with Spurs likely to attempt to cash in on Alderweireld if they are unable to negotiate fresh terms.