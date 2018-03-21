Chelsea Left-Back Marcos Alonso Targeted by French Giants & Premier League Duo

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has received offers from French champions Paris Saint-Germain and two unnamed Premier League clubs, according to one Spanish report.

The 27-year-old joined Chelsea in 2016 from Fiorentina for a fee of £20m and has become an influential figure under Antonio Conte, playing in 75 games over two seasons for the Blues.

The former Sunderland player helped Chelsea win their sixth Premier League title last season and has been praised for both his defensive and attacking attributes - tallying a total of 13 goals during his spell at Stamford Bridge.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

According to Marca (via Metro), the Chelsea star has received a 'super offer' from French giants Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 leaders are looking to strengthen their left-back position and are willing to offload Layvin Kurzawa in order to accommodate Alonso.

The report also claims that two unnamed Premier League clubs are interested and have made offers for the defender, looking to snap him up in the upcoming transfer window.



39 - With 7 goals and 3 assists, Marcos Alonso is the 39th Premier League player to register at least 10 goal involvements in all competitions this season, and the first defender to do so. Stepped. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 28, 2018

Although Antonio Conte's side have failed to hit the same level of quality they played with last season, Alonso has nevertheless remained a pivitol figure in the Chelsea squad, particularly given the lack of cover they have down the left flank.

His consistent performances has earned him a first call up to the Spanish national side. He could make his debut when Julen Lopetegui side face tough challenges against Germany and Argentina in their upcoming friendlies.

Alonso played for Spain at under-19 level but never managed make the senior team until now. He's clearly gained many admirers, with Unai Emery and Premier League managers keeping tabs on the left-back.