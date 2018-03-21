Everton Outcast Kevin Mirallas Facing Summer in Limbo as Olympiakos Set to Turn Down Permanent Deal

Kevin Mirallas could be set for a summer of limbo as Belgian reports claim Olympiakos don't want to turn his loan move into a permanent deal.

The Everton star headed back to Greece in January after he fell out of favour at Goodison Park and returned to his old stomping ground to a hero's welcome.

However, Belgian newspaper Nieuwsblad has claimed that all has not gone to plan for Mirallas over the past couple of months and Olympiakos are not looking to bring him back permanently as a result.

Mirallas has only notched one goal in 12 appearances for the Karaiskakis Stadium based side since he completed a six month loan move from the Toffees in the winter window, and has failed to bag an assist since his return.

That has led to paper talk that would see the 30-year-old move back to Merseyside when the season ends in May and, with little in the way of first team opportunities for Mirallas under Allardyce before his departure, could leave the forward desperately searching for a new club to join.

Mirallas only featured once under the 63-year-old once Allardyce was appointed as Ronald Koeman's replacement on 29th November.

(You may also be interested in FanView: Everton Could Make Man Utd Misfit a 'Shaw Thing' as Long-Term Baines Replacement)



That appearance came in the 3-0 Europa League dead rubber against Apollon Limassol in Cyprus in mid-December and did little to convince Allardyce that Mirallas was a man he could rely upon.

It meant that the Belgium international's stock fell even further after a sticky 18 month spell at Everton that saw him feature less and less as time went on under Koeman before the Dutchman's sacking in late October.

Mirallas' place in Roberto Martinez's squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia is now also in danger if he cannot rediscover his best form, with the Spaniard not short on options up top in his talented squad.

Mirallas has only six or seven weeks to try and force his way into the reckoning or his place on the plane to Russi could be in jeopardy.

